HSBC Upgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Buy

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

