Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
LCID opened at 21.17 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.60 and a 1-year high of 64.86.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
