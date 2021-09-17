Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

LCID opened at 21.17 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.60 and a 1-year high of 64.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

