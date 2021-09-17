SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLQT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

