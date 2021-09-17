SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLQT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
NYSE:SLQT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.
In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
