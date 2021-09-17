Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

RS stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

