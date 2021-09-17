aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Roth Capital

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

