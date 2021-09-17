Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 583,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUK opened at $21.13 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

