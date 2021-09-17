Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

