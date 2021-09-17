Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHHVF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RHHVF stock opened at $373.50 on Wednesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.90 and its 200-day moving average is $359.89.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

