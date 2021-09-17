Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.41% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MARA. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.