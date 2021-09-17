Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.41% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MARA. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

