Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.24% from the stock’s current price.

Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Motion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,621,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 76.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 102,220 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,835,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 13.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 569,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

