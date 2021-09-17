The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $564.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $695.00 to $564.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $527.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.77 and a 200-day moving average of $958.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $510.25 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $12,526,025. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

