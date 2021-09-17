Loop Capital Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TME. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,670,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

