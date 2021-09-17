The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.28.

The Kroger stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter worth about $439,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

