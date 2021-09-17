Citigroup Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $365.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FDX. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.42.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $258.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 100,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in FedEx by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

