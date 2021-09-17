American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get American Power Group alerts:

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.