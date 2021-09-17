American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About American Power Group
