Analyzing Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 15.95% 14.60% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander (Brasil), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 2 4 9 0 2.47 Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 0.99 $1.69 billion $0.12 20.25 Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 1.21 $2.60 billion $0.70 9.94

Banco Santander (Brasil) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Banco Santander (Brasil) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander (Brasil) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Lloyds Banking Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

