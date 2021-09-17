Financial Review: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 8.87 -$6.44 million N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 1.75 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -18.97

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Energy and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 7 8 1 2.63

APA has a consensus price target of $25.32, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92% APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

