Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Drops By 81.8%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSIY opened at $0.42 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

