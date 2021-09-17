Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

