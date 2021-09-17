Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

