Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.81.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

