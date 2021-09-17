Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

