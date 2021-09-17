Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.41.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.37. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.