TD Securities Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$35.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -600.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.