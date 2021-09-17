comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Head to Head Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for comScore and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.88 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.70 Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Payoneer Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

