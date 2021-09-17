Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Financial Review

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Antero Resources and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.53 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -27.05 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Antero Resources and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 7 1 2.73 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.47, indicating a potential downside of 26.85%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Trillion Energy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

