Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.50.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
