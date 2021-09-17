Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

