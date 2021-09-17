JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $67.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.