Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.