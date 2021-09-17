Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $247.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.36.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

