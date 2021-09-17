CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,979 shares.The stock last traded at $53.64 and had previously closed at $53.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

