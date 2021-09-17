Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.’s (UELKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $32.74.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.