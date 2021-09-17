Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 32,151 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $24.48.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALT. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.61.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
