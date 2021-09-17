Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 32,151 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALT. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

