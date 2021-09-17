JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Evercore lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.56.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$24.83 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

