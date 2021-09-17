Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $45.98

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.98, but opened at $44.86. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 735 shares trading hands.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

