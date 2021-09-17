Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5,288 shares.
AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
