Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5,288 shares.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

