NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$4.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

TSE:NVA opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$991.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

