Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aware in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

