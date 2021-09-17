JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 595 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 595 ($7.77) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 871.06 ($11.38).

EZJ opened at GBX 606.60 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 800.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,606.56. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

