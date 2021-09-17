Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.92. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,849 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $527.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

