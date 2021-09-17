Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $20.47

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $21.04. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 11,208 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

