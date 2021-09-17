Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,895,000.

IPKW opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

