Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

