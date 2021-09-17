Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

