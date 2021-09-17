OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after buying an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 358,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

