OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.
NYSE OMF opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.
In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after buying an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 358,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
