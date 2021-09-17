Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

