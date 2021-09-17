NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

