Reviewing indie Semiconductor (INDI) and The Competition

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare indie Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.33% 4.15% 1.68%

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2160 8583 15920 653 2.55

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.83%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.51%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -70.40 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 28.80

indie Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

indie Semiconductor peers beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

