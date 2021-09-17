Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

