HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 451.95% from the stock’s current price.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of OBSV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

